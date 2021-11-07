No. 5 Oregon vs. Washington State odds heading into game week

The Pac-12 is represented in this one as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington State Cougars in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, November 13th at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Cougars (5-4, 4-2 Pac-12) got back into the win column with a win over Arizona State last weekend. Senior wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. had eight receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

The Ducks (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) had won four straight games and are coming off a close win against Washington. In the win, running back Travis Dye carried the ball 28 times for 211 yards and a touchdown.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Oregon -14.5

Total: 58.5

