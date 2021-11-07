No. 16 Auburn vs. Mississippi State odds heading into game week

We have a battle of two SEC West programs coming off respective losses this past week as the Auburn Tigers host the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan O’Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama on Saturday, November 13th at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Bulldogs (5-4, 3-3 SEC) had the lead with 2:22 left in the game, but it wasn’t enough as a missed field goal as time expired solidified the loss against Arkansas. In the loss, quarterback Will rogers threw for 417 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The Tigers (6-3, 3-2 SEC) also took an L last week, but theirs came by way of the Texas A&M Aggies. Bo Nix and the Auburn offense couldn’t get anything going as they only had 226 total yards and scored only three points in the loss.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Auburn -5

Total: 53.5

