No. 1 Georgia vs. Tennessee odds heading into game week

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are still cruising to the SEC Championship game and they will make a pitstop in Knoxville, TN, to face the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, November 13th at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

The Bulldogs (9-0, 7-0 SEC) continued to roll with a 43-6 win against Mizzou. Their defense has yet to give up more than 13 points in a single game this season. For the offense, quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

The Volunteers (5-4, 3-3 SEC) are also coming off a win, but theirs didn’t feature a prominent defense on either side of the ball as the Vols won 45-42 against Kentucky. Quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns in the upset win.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Georgia -21

Total: 54.5

