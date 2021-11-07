No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 12 Ole Miss odds heading into game week

We have an important SEC West matchup this weekend as the Texas A&M Aggies face the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi on Saturday, November 13th at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Aggies (7-2, 4-2 SEC) beat Auburn 20-3 last weekend on the back of junior running back Isaiah Spiller. He ran the ball 21 times for 112 yards and has topped 100 yards rushing in three straight games.

The Rebels (7-2, 3-2 SEC) got a win against their former coach Hugh Freeze and the Liberty Flames. Quarterback Matt Corral added to his Heisman campaign with 324 passing yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Texas A&M -1

Total: 56.5

