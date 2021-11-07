No. 18 Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt odds heading into game week

After losing three straight, the Kentucky Wildcats face the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, November 13th at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN2.

The Wildcats (6-3, 4-3 SEC) have not fared well in SEC play losing three straight games. In the loss to Tennessee last weekend, quarterback Will Levis had 372 passing yards for three touchdowns and an interception.

The Commodores (2-7, 0-5 SEC) have a dual-threat quarterback on their hands that showed off in a close loss to Mizzou. Quarterback Mike White threw for 122 yards and three touchdowns and an interception while adding 14 carries for 152 yards on the ground.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Kentucky -20

Total: 52.5

