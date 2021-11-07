No. 10 Oklahoma State vs. TCU odds heading into game week

We have an important Big 12 matchup this weekend as the Oklahoma State Cowboys host the TCU Horned Frogs in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday, November 13th at 8:00 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on Fox.

The Horned Frogs (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) got back into the win column this weekend with a close, upset win over Baylor. In the win, quarterback Chandler Morris threw for 461 yards and two touchdowns while adding 70 rushing yards and another touchdown on the ground.

The Cowboys (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) rolled against West Virginia 24-3 last week. Senior wide receiver Tay Martin had seven receptions for 63 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Martin has found the end zone at least once in each of his last three games.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Oklahoma State -12.5

Total: 54.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.