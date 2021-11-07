No. 7 Notre Dame vs. Virginia odds heading into game week

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia to take on the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, November 13th at 7:30 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

The Fighting Irish (8-1 Independent) are coming off a victory against Navy where they won 34-6. Quarterback Jack Coan threw for 269 yards and a touchdown while running back Kyren Williams had 95 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Williams now has seven rushing touchdowns in his last five games.

The Cavaliers (6-3, 4-2 ACC) are coming off a bye week, but most recently lost to BYU by a score of 66-49. In the loss, quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 94 more with two additional touchdowns for six total touchdowns on the day.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Notre Dame -4.5

Total: 63.5

