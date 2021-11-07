 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

No. 21 NC State vs. No. 13 Wake Forest odds heading into game week

NC State and Wake Forest meet up in an ACC matchup between two of the top teams in the conference.

By TeddyRicketson
Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks to pass in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The NC State Wolfpack travels west to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Saturday, November 13th at 7:30 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on the ACC Network.

The Wolfpack (7-2, 4-1 ACC) head into this one coming off a win against Florida State. In the victory, quarterback Devin Leary threw for 314 yards and a touchdown with one interception.

The Demon Deacons (8-1, 5-0 ACC) lost the battle of no defense against UNC last weekend by a score of 58-55. In the loss, quarterback Sam Hartman threw for 398 yards and five touchdowns with two costly interceptions.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Wake Forest -2
Total: 69

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation