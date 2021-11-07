No. 21 NC State vs. No. 13 Wake Forest odds heading into game week

The NC State Wolfpack travels west to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Saturday, November 13th at 7:30 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on the ACC Network.

The Wolfpack (7-2, 4-1 ACC) head into this one coming off a win against Florida State. In the victory, quarterback Devin Leary threw for 314 yards and a touchdown with one interception.

The Demon Deacons (8-1, 5-0 ACC) lost the battle of no defense against UNC last weekend by a score of 58-55. In the loss, quarterback Sam Hartman threw for 398 yards and five touchdowns with two costly interceptions.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Wake Forest -2

Total: 69

