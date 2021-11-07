No. 8 Michigan State vs. Maryland odds heading into game week

The Michigan State Spartans face the Maryland Terrapins in a Big Ten matchup in East Lansing, Michigan on Saturday, November 13th at 4:00 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on FOX.

The Terrapins (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) are coming off of a loss to Penn State. In the loss, Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 371 yards and a touchdown with one interception. He also fumbled twice and lost one of the fumbles.

The Spartans (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) are undefeated no longer as they took their first loss of the season to Purdue. In the loss, running back Kenneth Walker III ran 23 times for 146 yards and a touchdown. Walker now has 1,340 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns through nine games.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Michigan State -14

Total: 65.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.