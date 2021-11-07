No. 6 Ohio State vs. Purdue odds heading into game week

The Purdue Boilermakers travel to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in a Big Ten contest in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, November 13th at 3:30 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

The Boilermakers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) played the underdog upset card yet again, this time with a victory over the formerly undefeated Michigan State Spartans. In the win, quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw for 536 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver David Bell was his favorite target and he had 11 receptions for 217 yards and a touchdown.

The Buckeyes (8-1, 6-0 Big Ten) pulled out a struggle win against Nebraska last weekend. Quarterback CJ Stroud continued to impress with 405 yards passing, a touchdown and an interception. But, it was wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba that had the most impressive outing with 15 receptions for 250 yards and a touchdown.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Ohio State -19

Total: 66.5

