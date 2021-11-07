Minnesota vs. No. 19 Iowa odds heading into game week

The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City, Iowa on Saturday, November 13th at 3:30 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on Big Ten Network.

The Golden Gophers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) didn’t remain in the Top-25 for long as they lost 14-6 against Illinois last weekend. Quarterback Tanner Morgan threw for 180 yards and two interceptions, but couldn’t find the endzone through the air in the loss.

The Hawkeyes (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) won a close game 17-12 against the Northwestern Wildcats. In the win, running back Tyler Goodson ran the ball 21 times for 141 yards and a touchdown.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Iowa -6.5

Total: 37.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.