Minnesota vs. No. 19 Iowa odds heading into game week

The Minnesota Golden Gophers take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in this Big Ten matchup.

By TeddyRicketson
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates after his touchdown in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City, Iowa on Saturday, November 13th at 3:30 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on Big Ten Network.

The Golden Gophers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) didn’t remain in the Top-25 for long as they lost 14-6 against Illinois last weekend. Quarterback Tanner Morgan threw for 180 yards and two interceptions, but couldn’t find the endzone through the air in the loss.

The Hawkeyes (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) won a close game 17-12 against the Northwestern Wildcats. In the win, running back Tyler Goodson ran the ball 21 times for 141 yards and a touchdown.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Iowa -6.5
Total: 37.5

