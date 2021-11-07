No. 9 Michigan vs. Penn State odds heading into game week

We have an important Big Ten matchup this week as the Michigan Wolverines face the Penn State Nittany Lions in University Park, Pennsylvania on Saturday, November 13th at 12:00 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

The Wolverines (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) marched to victory over Indiana last weekend with a 29-7 win. Running back Hassan Haskins had 27 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown.

The Nittany Lions (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) won against Maryland by a score of 31-14. Quarterback Sean Clifford returned to form with 363 passing yards and three touchdowns on the day.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Penn State -1

Total: 51

