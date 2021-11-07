Bryan Edwards start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders meet the New York Giants in Week 9 with both teams trending in opposite directions. New York is trying to figure out which players should stick around as the team heads for yet another lost season, while Las Vegas is hoping to make the playoffs in a tightly packed AFC field.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Bryan Edwards

Edwards is naturally seen as the player ready to take a leap up to No. 1 receiver on the team. However, the receiver has not been able to carve out a role for himself this season. Even with Derek Carr putting up big numbers, Edwards only has 346 receiving yards and one touchdown through seven games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Given the matchup, Edwards does merit some flex consideration. He’s a starter in deeper leagues and leagues with multiple flex positions but managers may want to keep him on the bench in more traditional fantasy formats.