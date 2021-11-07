Darren Waller start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders come off a bye week hoping to bring some of the attention surrounding their franchise back to the football field when they meet the struggling New York Giants in Week 9. The Raiders could have one of their best seasons in recent memory, so they’ll want to put on a good performance in this game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Darren Waller

Waller remains one of the best players at the position, even if his fantasy numbers have dropped off since the 19-target bonanza in Week 1. The Raiders star only has two touchdowns so far this season, and missed the team’s win over the Eagles in Week 7. The bye week will have him ready to go hoping to put on a monster second half.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Tight end is such a tough position to get consistent production out of. Waller represents the best of the best at tight end, so there’s no way a manager should sit him unless he’s injured. With Henry Ruggs no longer on the team, Waller is in line for a lot of targets. He’s an automatic starter when healthy.