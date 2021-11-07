Kenyan Drake start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders will hope to put some of the focus surrounding their organization back on football when the team returns from a bye to face the New York Giants in Week 9. The Raiders are in contention for the AFC West crown, so the product on the field needs to eventually become the primary focus of attention during the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake

Drake has been a complementary back in Las Vegas, averaging six carries and a little over two receptions per game. He’s been able to get carries when Josh Jacobs is out, although that’s only really happened in one game. It’s safe to say the Raiders view Drake strictly as a change-of-pace option and nothing more.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s hard to start Drake unless you’re in a deeper league or a league with multiple flex spots. The Giants do present a favorable matchup, and Drake will likely be deployed more as a receiver with the Raiders being shorthanded. In standard leagues with one flex spot, Drake is best left on the bench.