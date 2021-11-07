Josh Jacobs start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders come out of a bye week hoping to keep their position in the AFC West intact when they face the struggling New York Giants. It’s been a tough time for the Raiders franchise with some high-profile off-field incidents, so getting back to football will help the players take some of the focus off those happenings.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

Jacobs has dealt with injuries early, and he had a chest contusion in Week 7. Luckily for Jacobs and his fantasy managers, the injury was not serious and the bye week allowed him to rest up more. The running back has been productive even with the addition of Kenyan Drake, scoring a touchdown in almost every game he’s played this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

As a workhorse running back going up against a struggling defense, Jacobs is absolutely worth a start in Week 9 against the Giants. Managers might not get a monster outing from him, but Jacobs’ volume makes him a consistent fantasy producer.