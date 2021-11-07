Derek Carr start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

It’s been an emotional time for the Las Vegas Raiders over the last month, and franchise quarterback Derek Carr has had to handle most of the negative attention surrounding the franchise. Carr has said the right things and stepped up in speaking out. He’ll look to continue putting up big numbers against the New York Giants coming out of a bye week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

Carr has been on fire this season, throwing for 2,269 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s only thrown five interceptions in this span. Carr has some decent options in the passing game with Darren Waller and Bryan Edwards. He’ll attempt to keep up his tremendous production in Week 9.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Carr isn’t a top fantasy quarterback but he’s not completely in the streaming category. This is a favorable matchup, so Carr is absolutely worth a start here. He’s also a great backup quarterback to leave on the bench and plug in during better matchups.