Opening odds for Week 10 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds during the middle of the week and then closed odds once the 1 p.m. slate got going today. They’ll re-open the odds this evening, at which point we’ll update them here.

The two games without a midweek opening line are Packers-Seahawks and Panthers-Cardinals. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers cannot come off the COVID-19 list until Saturday, a day before that game. It’s unclear what his status will be in Week 10. Kyler Murray missed Week 9 with a sprained ankle and his status is unclear for Week 10.

In the meantime, here’s our full list of Week 10 opening odds from earlier this week. We’ll update with re-opened odds Sunday evening.

Opening point spread: Ravens -6.5

Opening point total: 48

Opening moneyline: Ravens -280, Dolphins +225

Opening point spread: Cowboys -9.5

Opening point total: 50.5

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -435, Falcons +330

Opening point spread: Colts -10.5

Opening point total: 48

Opening moneyline: Colts -550, Jaguars +400

Opening point spread: Patriots -3

Opening point total: 44.5

Opening moneyline: Patriots -140, Browns +120

Opening point spread: Bills -13.5

Opening point total: 48.5

Opening moneyline: Bills -675, Jets +475

Opening point spread: Steelers -9.5

Opening point total: 44

Opening moneyline: Steelers -425, Lions +320

Opening point spread: Titans -2.5

Opening point total: 44.5

Opening moneyline: Titans -140, Saints +120

Opening point spread: Bucs -7.5

Opening point total: 51

Opening moneyline: Bucs -350, Washington +270

Opening point spread: TBD

Opening point total: TBD

Opening moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Chargers -3

Opening point total: 50.5

Opening moneyline: Chargers -

Opening point spread: Broncos -1.5

Opening point total: 44.5

Opening moneyline: Broncos -125, Eagles +105

Opening point spread: TBD

Opening point total: TBD

Opening moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Chiefs -3

Opening point total: 53.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -160, Raiders +140

Opening point spread: Rams -3

Opening point total: 47

Opening moneyline: Rams -160, 49ers +140

