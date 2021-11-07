Opening odds for Week 10 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds during the middle of the week and then closed odds once the 1 p.m. slate got going today. They’ll re-open the odds this evening, at which point we’ll update them here.
The two games without a midweek opening line are Packers-Seahawks and Panthers-Cardinals. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers cannot come off the COVID-19 list until Saturday, a day before that game. It’s unclear what his status will be in Week 10. Kyler Murray missed Week 9 with a sprained ankle and his status is unclear for Week 10.
In the meantime, here’s our full list of Week 10 opening odds from earlier this week. We’ll update with re-opened odds Sunday evening.
Ravens vs. Dolphins
Opening point spread: Ravens -6.5
Opening point total: 48
Opening moneyline: Ravens -280, Dolphins +225
Falcons vs. Cowboys
Opening point spread: Cowboys -9.5
Opening point total: 50.5
Opening moneyline: Cowboys -435, Falcons +330
Jaguars vs. Colts
Opening point spread: Colts -10.5
Opening point total: 48
Opening moneyline: Colts -550, Jaguars +400
Browns vs. Patriots
Opening point spread: Patriots -3
Opening point total: 44.5
Opening moneyline: Patriots -140, Browns +120
Bills vs. Jets
Opening point spread: Bills -13.5
Opening point total: 48.5
Opening moneyline: Bills -675, Jets +475
Lions vs. Steelers
Opening point spread: Steelers -9.5
Opening point total: 44
Opening moneyline: Steelers -425, Lions +320
Saints vs. Titans
Opening point spread: Titans -2.5
Opening point total: 44.5
Opening moneyline: Titans -140, Saints +120
Bucs vs. Washington
Opening point spread: Bucs -7.5
Opening point total: 51
Opening moneyline: Bucs -350, Washington +270
Panthers vs. Cardinals
Opening point spread: TBD
Opening point total: TBD
Opening moneyline: TBD
Vikings vs. Chargers
Opening point spread: Chargers -3
Opening point total: 50.5
Opening moneyline: Chargers -
Eagles vs. Broncos
Opening point spread: Broncos -1.5
Opening point total: 44.5
Opening moneyline: Broncos -125, Eagles +105
Seahawks vs. Packers
Opening point spread: TBD
Opening point total: TBD
Opening moneyline: TBD
Chiefs vs. Raiders
Opening point spread: Chiefs -3
Opening point total: 53.5
Opening moneyline: Chiefs -160, Raiders +140
Rams vs. 49ers
Opening point spread: Rams -3
Opening point total: 47
Opening moneyline: Rams -160, 49ers +140
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.