 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Opening odds for Week 10 of the NFL season

We’ve got an early look at Week 10 point spreads as the NFL wraps up Week 9.

By David Fucillo
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) takes the field during the Cincinnati Bengals game versus the Baltimore Ravens on October 24, 2021 at M&amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds during the middle of the week and then closed odds once the 1 p.m. slate got going today. They’ll re-open the odds this evening, at which point we’ll update them here.

The two games without a midweek opening line are Packers-Seahawks and Panthers-Cardinals. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers cannot come off the COVID-19 list until Saturday, a day before that game. It’s unclear what his status will be in Week 10. Kyler Murray missed Week 9 with a sprained ankle and his status is unclear for Week 10.

In the meantime, here’s our full list of Week 10 opening odds from earlier this week. We’ll update with re-opened odds Sunday evening.

Ravens vs. Dolphins

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Ravens -6.5
Opening point total: 48
Opening moneyline: Ravens -280, Dolphins +225

Falcons vs. Cowboys

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Cowboys -9.5
Opening point total: 50.5
Opening moneyline: Cowboys -435, Falcons +330

Jaguars vs. Colts

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Colts -10.5
Opening point total: 48
Opening moneyline: Colts -550, Jaguars +400

Browns vs. Patriots

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Patriots -3
Opening point total: 44.5
Opening moneyline: Patriots -140, Browns +120

Bills vs. Jets

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bills -13.5
Opening point total: 48.5
Opening moneyline: Bills -675, Jets +475

Lions vs. Steelers

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Steelers -9.5
Opening point total: 44
Opening moneyline: Steelers -425, Lions +320

Saints vs. Titans

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Titans -2.5
Opening point total: 44.5
Opening moneyline: Titans -140, Saints +120

Bucs vs. Washington

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bucs -7.5
Opening point total: 51
Opening moneyline: Bucs -350, Washington +270

Panthers vs. Cardinals

Opening point spread: TBD
Opening point total: TBD
Opening moneyline: TBD

Vikings vs. Chargers

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Chargers -3
Opening point total: 50.5
Opening moneyline: Chargers -

Eagles vs. Broncos

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Broncos -1.5
Opening point total: 44.5
Opening moneyline: Broncos -125, Eagles +105

Seahawks vs. Packers

Opening point spread: TBD
Opening point total: TBD
Opening moneyline: TBD

Chiefs vs. Raiders

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Chiefs -3
Opening point total: 53.5
Opening moneyline: Chiefs -160, Raiders +140

Rams vs. 49ers

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Rams -3
Opening point total: 47
Opening moneyline: Rams -160, 49ers +140

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation