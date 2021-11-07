DeAndre Hopkins injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

Game day update: The Cardinals are not optimistic Hopkins will be able to play due to his hamstring injury, per Adam Schefter. He will test it in pre-game workouts.

The Arizona Cardinals are headed into Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers with two huge injury questions lingering overhead. Both quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins are injured, and they’ll both be game-time decisions for Sunday’s game.

Fantasy football impact: DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring)

Hopkins aggravated a hamstring injury in last week’s game against the Packers. He played through it at the time, but he was not able to practice at all this week. He is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. Given the missed practices, it seems unlikely that Hopkins will play this week. If he does, he may be severely limited in what he can do, like last week when he was only able to muster a handful of snaps.

It’s best to make alternative plans to replace Hopkins in your fantasy football lineup this week. Given Murray’s injury status too, it’s probably best to avoid receivers on the Cardinals roster this week. Without Hopkins, Christian Kirk would be the top guy for Arizona.