Kyler Murray injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

The Arizona Cardinals could be without quarterback Kyler Murray for this week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Murray is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. He’s dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week. The team said that Murray, as well as wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, will be game-time decisions.

Fantasy football impact: Kyler Murray (ankle)

Murray was hurt near the end of last week’s game against the Packers. That was a Thursday game, and the fact that he’s still not practicing with the extra days in the schedule doesn’t bode well for his status this week. At 7-1 and with nearly half a season left to play, the Cardinals can be cautious with their starter.

If Murray can’t play, the team will turn to backup Colt McCoy. He would not be a recommended start in fantasy leagues this week, especially with Hopkins potentially out of action for this one too.