James Robinson injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

Game day update: The Jaguars do not seem overly optimistic Robinson will play on Sunday, per Adam Schefter. He will test the the heel in pre-game work and Urban Meyer described it as a “pain threshhold” issue, per Ian Rapoport.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is officially listed as questionable on the Week 9 injury report. Robinson is dealing with an injury to his heel, one that forced him out of last week’s game. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but was able to return in a limited capacity on Friday.

Fantasy football impact: James Robinson (heel)

Robinson got just four carries last week before he left that game. But it’s a good sign that he was able to get in at least some practice at the end of the week.

If Robinson can’t go, the Jags will lean on Carlos Hyde to handle most of the work out of the backfield. Last week in relief of Robinson, Hyde carried the ball nine times for 32 yards and caught six passes for 40 yards.

Neither back is a great option for fantasy football lineups this week as the Jags are playing the Buffalo Bills.