Kenny Golladay injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

Game day update: Golladay is expected to play on Sunday as long as he doens’t have any setbacks, per Dan Duggan. Duggan adds that it could be pregame workouts to confirm the status of the veteran wide receiver.

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is officially listed as questionable on the NFL’s week 9 injury report. Golladay is still dealing with a knee injury that’s kept him out of action since Week 5. However, there was some positive movement this week as Golladay was able to practice, in a limited role, on both Thursday and Friday. The Giants host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football impact: Kenny Golladay (knee)

The Giants are dealing with a rash of injuries among their skill players. So, they could really use Golladay on the field this week. He is expected to play along with rookie Kadarius Toney, who was also dealing with an injury this week (he was not on the final injury report.)

With Sterling Shepard on the shelf, Golladay could see an uptick in targets this week. Double check his status on Sunday morning to make sure he’ll play before slotting him into your fantasy football lineup.