Sam Darnold injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

Game day update: The Jets will work out Darnold pre-game and are hopeful that “at minimum he’ll be a backup with hopes that he’ll start and play the entire game,” per Ian Rapoport.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is officially listed as questionable on the Week 9 NFL injury report. Darnold is still dealing with a concussion he suffered in last week’s game. He was cleared from the concussion protocol on Saturday, but he is also dealing with a shoulder injury. The Panthers host the New England Patriots on Sunday and he is a game-time decision.

Fantasy football impact: Sam Darnold (shoulder, concussion)

Darnold completed 13 of 24 passes for 129 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in last week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. He was hurt on a hit in the fourth quarter of that game. The week before, Darnold was benched in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Giants.

If Darnold can’t play this week, the Panthers will turn to backup quarterback P.J. Walker. In relief of a benched Darnold in Week 7, Walker completed three of 14 passes for 33 yards.