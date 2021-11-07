Tua Tagovailoa injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. He’s dealing with injuries to his ribs and his finger, which he hurt when he hit it on a player’s helmet in last week’s game. The Dolphins are at home against the Houston Texans, with a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Tua Tagovailoa (ribs, finger)

Tagovailoa was limited in practice for all three sessions this week. Head coach Brian Flores is optimistic that Tagovailoa will be able to play this week, but we might not have confirmation of that until Sunday morning. If Tagovailoa can’t play this week, the Dolphins will again turn to backup Jacoby Brissett against Houston.

Tagovailoa scored one rushing touchdown last week against the Bills, but he did not complete a touchdown pass and only threw for 205 yards in that one. However, the week before that, he threw four touchdowns against the Falcons. He has a favorable matchup this week against Houston.