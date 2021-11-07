Kadarius Toney injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney is not on the official injury report ahead of the team’s Week 9 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders. That means Toney is good to go for the game.

Fantasy football impact: Kadarius Toney (thumb)

There was some concern about Toney’s status since he was a limited participant in practice every day this week. However, the Giants did not list him on the final injury report, so he’ll be good to go.

The Giants have a long list of players out this week, including running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Sterling Shepard. To counter that, they’ll be leaning on Toney as well as Kenny Golladay to handle the workload at receiver. Toney hasn’t been able to get much going in his last two games, maxing out at 36 yards back in Week 6. (He was out for Week 7). And he had just 26 against the Chiefs last week. Still, he and Golladay will get be the team’s top two receivers for this one.