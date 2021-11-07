AJ Brown injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

Game day update: A.J. Brown is expected to play in spite of the late week issue and “should be fine,” per Ian Rapoport.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver AJ Brown is listed as questionable on the official Week 9 injury report. Brown is dealing with a knee injury that flared up later in the week. The Titans are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

Fantasy football impact: AJ Brown (knee)

Brown was a full go at practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but he was not able to participate on Friday. Late-week injuries like that are never a good sign for a player, and we may not know whether or not Brown will be able to play until closer to game time on Sunday night.

That’s obviously going to make it difficult for fantasy football lineup decisions. Brown is coming off a pair of monster games, including a 155-yard, 10-catch outing last week against the Colts, his second game in a row with 100+ yards and a score. Knee injuries have been an issue for Brown before this, so don’t be surprised if the Titans are cautious with him. Julio Jones was not on the injury report this week, and he will be in the lineup for this game.