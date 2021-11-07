Amari Cooper injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

Game day update: Cooper is expected to play, per Tom Pelissero.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is officially listed as questionable on the NFL injury report for Week 9. Cooper is dealing with a hamstring injury. He was a limited participant at practice for all three sessions this week. The Cowboys are hosting the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football impact: Amari Cooper (hamstring)

Cooper has been plagued with hamstring issues off and on all season, and he is expected to play this week. He was held out of practice early last week too, but managed to suit up for Dallas’ Week 8 win over the Vikings. He caught eight passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in that game.

The Cowboys passing game will get a big boost this week with quarterback Dak Prescott returning to action too, setting up a potentially big game for Cooper. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is also dealing with an injury, and is he’s limited or misses this game, it could open up even more targets for Cooper.