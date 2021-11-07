CeeDee Lamb injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

Game day update: Lamb is expected to play, per Tom Pelissero.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is listed as questionable on the official Week 9 injury report. Lamb sprained his ankle during practice on Wednesday. He sat out Thursday’s session. The Cowboys did not practice on Friday, but the official injury report listed Lamb as a limited participant as an estimation. Dallas hosts the Denver Broncos with a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: CeeDee Lamb (ankle)

Mid-week injuries are always dicey for players. However, Lamb is expected to play this week, according to ESPN. Whether or not he’ll be close to 100 percent for this one remains to be seen, so that will be something to keep an eye on if you plan to use him in your fantasy football lineup this week.

Lamb should get a boost from having quarterback Dak Prescott back in action this week. He was seeing a high target share with Prescott under center.