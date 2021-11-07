Elijah Mitchell injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

Game day update: Mitchell is expected to play on Sunday, but Adam Schefter is reporting the 49ers are “uncertain how long [he] will be able to go.” This suggests either a pitch count or worries about a setback.

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is dealing with a painful injury to his ribs that he suffered in last week’s game. He sat out Wednesday’s practice this week, before returning in a limited role on Thursday and Friday. However, he was wearing a non-contact jersey for those two sessions. The team has listed him as questionable for this Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Fantasy football impact: Elijah Mitchell (ribs)

Mitchell’s status may come down to a game-time decision, so if you’re considering him for your fantasy football lineup, you will have to double check the news Sunday. Kickoff for that game isn’t until 4:25 p.m. ET too.

The team said that it’s ready to reactivate Jeff Wilson from the injured reserve list, making him available to play this Sunday. Even if Mitchell does play, the nature of his injury could limit his workload, and the team could use a time share with Wilson in the backfield.