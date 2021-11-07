Deebo Samuel injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

Game day update: Samuel is expected to play on Sunday, but Adam Schefter is reporting the 49ers are “uncertain how long [he] will be able to go.” This suggests either a pitch count or worries about a setback.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is still dealing with calf injury this week. He sat out during Wednesday’s practice session, but returned as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday of this week. He is officially questionable on this week’s injury report ahead of a Sunday late afternoon tilt with the Arizona Cardinals.

Fantasy football impact: Deebo Samuel (calf)

There’s reason to be pessimistic about Samuel’s outlook this week. He suffered the calf injury in last week’s game against the Chicago Bears. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said this week that Samuel’s injury had gotten worse ahead of this game, so we may not know for sure about his status until closer to game time on Sunday.

If Samuel does play, he’s obviously good to have in your fantasy football lineup. He posted 171 yards on six catches last week. If he does not play, that could open up more looks for Brandon Aiyuk, elevating his fantasy outlook.