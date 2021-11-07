Cole Beasley injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Beasley is dealing with an injury to his ribs. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, but he was able to return on a limited basis for Friday’s session. The Bills are on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday with a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Fantasy football impact: Cole Beasley (ribs)

Signs are pointing toward Beasley playing this week. Bills coach Sean McDermott was optimistic about his availability for Sunday’s game.

Beasley is coming off his best outing of the season last week. He caught 10 passes on 13 targets for a season-high 110 yards. He had 88 yards in his last game before that, so he’s kind of on a role lately. Needless to say, a matchup against the Jaguars is a very favorable situation for Beasley and the Bills offense this week.