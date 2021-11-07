Rashod Bateman: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

Game day update: Rashod Bateman is expected to play, per Adam Schefter.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report with a groin injury. The issue popped up in practice this week. He was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday, but then he missed Friday’s practice with the injury. The Ravens host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Fantasy football impact: Rashod Bateman (groin)

Head coach John Harbaugh gave an optimistic assessment of Bateman’s availability for this week’s game. He told the media that the rookie receiver has a good chance to play in this one. Still, late-week injuries like this can be problematic, so it’s worth keeping an eye on his status ahead of Sunday’s game.

Last week, Bateman caught three passes on six targets for 80 yards. It was only his second outing of the season so far. The Ravens could also be without Sammy Watkins this week, which might benefit Bateman’s target share.