Sammy Watkins injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

Game day update: Watkins is considered a game-time decision for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a good shot to go, per Ian Rapoport.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Watkins is dealing with a hamstring injury that’s kept him out of action since Week 5. He missed practice on Wednesday, but he was able to get back to work, in a limited role, for Thursday and Friday’s sessions. The Ravens host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Fantasy football impact: Sammy Watkins (hamstring)

Head coach John Harbaugh said that Watkins had a chance to play this week. But he wasn’t giving him as rousing of an endorsement as he did Watkins’ fellow wideout, Rashod Bateman, who is also questionable for this week’s game. It’s possible the Ravens could take a cautious approach with Watkins, keeping him healthy for the long run into the postseason.

If Watkins can’t play, that could mean more looks for Bateman, if he plays. Another name to keep on your radar if the Ravens are without Bateman and/or Watkins is Devin Duvernay. Double check Watkins’ status ahead of Sunday’s game.