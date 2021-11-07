Kyler Murray is inactive for Week 9 vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals announced Week 9 inactives and Kyler Murray is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the 49ers. Murray was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He logged the DNP tag this entire week.

The writing was on the wall. After not practicing all week, it seems unlikely Murray would play in Week 9 against the 49ers and that’s ultimately what happened. This likely makes the 49ers big favorites, and fantasy managers may want to start San Francisco’s defense against backup Colt McCoy.

This also brings down some of Arizona’s skill players, notably receivers Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore. Chase Edmonds and James Conner likely get a slight bump, as the Cardinals will try to run the ball more or set up quicker routes for McCoy. Zach Ertz probably retains his value as a starting tight end, but don’t expect much from the recently acquired pass catcher with Murray out.