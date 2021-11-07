DeAndre Hopkins is inactive for Week 9 vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals announced Week 9 inactives and DeAndre Hopkins is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the 49ers. Hopkins was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring injury. He was listed as DNP throughout the week though he did get some extra rest this week having played on TNF in Week 8.

Even with the extra rest days, Hopkins isn’t feeling good enough to lace up his cleats for Sunday’s encounter. The Cardinals are going to be missing a big target in the offense with Hopkins out, and that likely allows the 49ers to focus more on the running game. Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore could see some additional targets, but the primary beneficiaries will be running backs Chase Edmonds and James Conner. Expect those two to do a lot of heavy lifting in Week 9, as Arizona tries to control the ball more.

Fantasy managers who have Hopkins can see if other Cardinals receivers are available to replace him. Chances are, managers will have to invest in a late waiver pick up or they had a bench option ready in case Hopkins missed out on the game.