James Robinson is inactive for Week 9 vs. Bills

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Week 9 inactives and James Robinson is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Bills. Robinson was listed as questionable this week due to a heel injury. He was held out of practice until Friday, when he was able to get in a limited session.

Despite logging a limited practice session Friday, Robinson ultimately was not feeling good enough to take the field in Week 9. That means managers who have Robinson will have to find an alternative option, potentially looking at his backup Carlos Hyde. Hyde will get most of the carries out of the backfield, although the Jaguars could sprinkle in some touches for Dare Ogunbowale. This is a tough matchup, but Hyde is probably the better option to start against the Bills with Robinson out of the contest. Robinson’s absence will also slightly boost the Jags receivers, such as Marvin Jones Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr.