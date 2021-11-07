Kenny Golladay is active for Week 9 vs. Raiders

The New York Giants announced Week 9 inactives and Kenny Golladay is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Raiders. Golladay was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He did not practice Wednesday before logging limited practices Thursday and Friday.

The Giants will get the big receiver back this week after he missed the team’s last three games. New York has dealt with a lot of injuries and had a COVID scare this week, so this is some good news for the team. Golladay has not been the star free agent the team hoped he would be but the Raiders do present a favorable matchup for the receiver. Fantasy managers who might be dealing with top receivers on a bye can start Golladay knowing he’ll get decent volume against this Las Vegas defense. The receiver represents a flex play in most standard formats, getting higher consideration in deeper leagues or leagues with multiple flex spots.