Sam Darnold is active for Week 9 vs. Patriots

The Carolina Panthers announced Week 9 inactives and Sam Darnold is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Patriots. Darnold was listed as questionable this week due to a concussion. He was limited throughout the week, suggesting he would eventually get the clearance to be able to suit up against the Patriots.

Darnold has cleared the league’s concussion protocol and is available for Carolina’s Week 9 contest against the Patriots. The quarterback has seen his play drop off significantly over the last four weeks, adding more fuel to the fire with regards to Deshaun Watson rumors. Ultimately the Panthers have stuck with Darnold, so let’s see if he can navigate this stingy Patriots defense successfully. Robby Anderson, D.J. Moore and the rest of Carolina’s skill players likely retain their value, although Moore might be the only good fantasy play this week. Darnold himself remains a streaming option at best, but this is not a favorable matchup for the quarterback.