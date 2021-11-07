A.J. Brown is active for Week 9 vs. Rams

The Tennessee Titans announced Week 9 inactives and AJ Brown is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Rams. Brown was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury, though he was not listed on the injury report before a surprise DNP on Friday.

Brown had a surprise absence from practice Friday, but there was not much doubt in his status for Sunday’s contest. The Titans have managed Brown well this season, usually giving him a rest day during the week. Derrick Henry’s injury has likely made them even more cautious, as Tennessee’s bye week is still far away.

The star wide receiver has been very productive over the last four weeks as the Titans establish themselves as the class of the AFC. Expect Brown to get a high target share against the Rams in Week 9, making the receiver an automatic start in all fantasy formats. Even if he’s hobbled a bit, Brown is locked in and should have a productive outing.