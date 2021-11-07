Elijah Mitchell is active for Week 9 vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers announced Week 9 inactives and running back Elijah Mitchell is officially active for their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Mitchell was listed as questionable this week due to a rib injury. He started practice this week as a DNP but with limited in action later throughout the week.

This is positive news for the Niners as the breakout rookie running back will be available for a crucial NFC West showdown at home. The team would’ve activated Jeff Wilson off injured reserve if Mitchell wasn’t able to suit up, but that wasn’t needed.

Mitchell has really come on over the last two weeks, taking 18 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown against the Colts in Week 7 before taking the same number of carries for 137 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 33-22 victory over the Chicago Bears. As long as the 49ers keep feeding him, he once again has RB1 potential.