Deebo Samuel is active for Week 9 vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers announced Week 9 inactives and Deebo Samuel is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Cardinals. Samuel was listed as questionable this week due to a calf injury. He did not practice Wednesday before logging limited sessions Thursday and Friday.

Those limited sessions were enough for Samuel to get the green light for Sunday’s contest. As San Francisco’s top receiver, he is an integral part of the offense and will be a big benefit to the team against the Cardinals. The 49ers are also getting George Kittle back, so Samuel might get some favorable matchups in this contest.

Fantasy managers will be happy with this development, as Samuel has been one of the breakout stars of the season. He’ll look to continue to add to his big season against the Cardinals, who have a tough defense but can get beat with speed. With Kittle back as well, Samuel could have a big outing even if he gets less opportunities.