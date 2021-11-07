Cole Beasley is active for Week 9 vs. Jaguars

The Buffalo Bills announced Week 9 inactives and Cole Beasley is officially active for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Beasley injured his ribs last week and was listed as questionable this week. He did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and got in a limited session on Friday.

Beasley was not among the players Adam Schefter or Ian Rapoport included in their normal early Sunday morning injury updates. That left us waiting until 11:30 a.m. ET for inactives to come out, but Beasley is officially active for Sunday’s game. He is potentially limited by the injury, but he will be out there for what is a great matchup for the Bills wide receivers.

The Jaguars are currently giving up the ninth most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Notably, the Jaguars defense ranks 32nd in pass defense efficiency but 14th in run defense efficiency. The Bills likely will attack early, but if they blow this game open, the game script might not prove ideal for Beasley. He’s still worth starting in most leagues because this is a huge upside matchup, but have measured expectations about how high his ceiling might be. Sorry for being a downer!