Robert Woods is active for Week 9 vs. Titans

The Rams announced Week 9 inactives and Robert Woods is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Titans. Woods was listed as questionable this week due to a foot injury. He didn’t practice once.

Both Woods and Matthew Stafford were rested Wednesday and Thursday before getting in limited work on Friday. Throughout their missed practices, coach Sean McVay never appeared to doubt they would play. The fact that they were listed as questionable after very little practice lined up with that belief.

How much Woods foot is actually hindering him is an open question, but as it is, I think we need to play him as usual in fantasy lineups. Cooper Kupp has been the No. 1 receiver in fantasy this season, which has hurt Woods, but he’s still been a useful fantasy play most weeks.

He’s been more inconsistent, but a two touchdown game last week, with one receiving and one rushing touchdown show how he can be used in multiple ways. Start him as usual.