Tua Tagovailoa is active, but not expected to start for Week 9 vs. Texans

The Miami Dolphins announced Week 9 inactives and Tua Tagovailoa is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Houston Texans, but is not expected to play. Tagovailoa was listed as questionable this week due to a finger injury. He was limited throughout the week.

Tagovailoa suffered a fracture in his middle finger and it didn’t heal fast enough for him to be ready to go, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schedter also reports that with a Thursday night game next up fro Miami, Tagovailoa’s status is iffy for Week 10 as well.

Jacoby Brissett will get the start with Tagovailoa as the backup. Brissett has three starts this year with Tagovailoa injured earlier with cracked ribs and he played well, completing 65 percent of his passes for 883 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s not a fantasy play unless you are desperate in a 2QB league, but he can keep the Dolphins starters from tanking in fantasy against a poor Texans defense.