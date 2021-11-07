 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tua Tagovailoa is active, but not expected to start for Week 9 vs. Texans

The Dolphins published their Week 9 inactives report and Tua Tagovailoa is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Texans. We break down what it means.

By Chet Gresham
Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins walks in the tunnel during halftime against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins announced Week 9 inactives and Tua Tagovailoa is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Houston Texans, but is not expected to play. Tagovailoa was listed as questionable this week due to a finger injury. He was limited throughout the week.

Tagovailoa suffered a fracture in his middle finger and it didn’t heal fast enough for him to be ready to go, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schedter also reports that with a Thursday night game next up fro Miami, Tagovailoa’s status is iffy for Week 10 as well.

Jacoby Brissett will get the start with Tagovailoa as the backup. Brissett has three starts this year with Tagovailoa injured earlier with cracked ribs and he played well, completing 65 percent of his passes for 883 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s not a fantasy play unless you are desperate in a 2QB league, but he can keep the Dolphins starters from tanking in fantasy against a poor Texans defense.

More From DraftKings Nation