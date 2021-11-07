2022 NFL Draft order: Jaguars stun Bills, Texans lose to remain a game back of Lions

The NFL is workings its way through Week 9 of the regular season schedule and the top of the 2022 NFL Draft board remains the same. The Lions were on bye this week, so they remain winless and in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 overall pick.

The Texans were in action against the Dolphins but could not take advantage of a big opportunity. Tyrod Taylor was back for Houston while Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined for Miami. The Texans could not get anything going and lost 17-9.

The biggest shocker of the day and of the season to date saw the Jaguars shock the Bills in Jacksonville. Edge rusher Josh Allen made quarterback Josh Allen’s life miserable and Jacksonville did just enough to secure the win and improve to 2-7.

Here’s the draft order for the top six teams, all of whom currently have two wins or less. This is effectively a two-team race as it is hard to see Detroit winning two games on their remaining schedule. Houston could still get a win against the Jets in Week 12, but they very well could lose out the rest of the way.

SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.