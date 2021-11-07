How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 9

The NFL is headed into the late slate on Sunday of Week 9 and we’ve already had some monster upsets. The playoff picture is not changing dramatically on Sunday, but some contenders are suddenly looking a little shakier than we might have thought.

The biggest loss of the day belongs to the Bills. Buffalo went into Jacksonville as 14.5-point favorites and proceeded to lose 9-6 in the biggest upset of the season. In addition to that, the Cowboys lost handily at home to the Broncos in spite of being ten-point favorites. Buffalo and Dallas are probably going to cruise to division titles, but they have some significant questions to answer.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like Sunday with afternoon football and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football to close out Week 9. We’ll provide updates throughout the rest of Sunday and Monday.

AFC playoff picture

1. Tennessee Titans, 6-2

2. Baltimore Ravens, 6-2

3. Las Vegas Raiders, 5-3

4. Buffalo Bills, 5-3

5. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4-3

6. Los Angeles Chargers, 4-3

7. New England Patriots, 5-4

Outside looking in: Cincinnati Bengals (5-4), Cleveland Browns (5-4), Denver Broncos (5-4), Kansas City Chiefs (4-4), Indianapolis Colts (4-5)

NFC playoff picture

1. Green Bay Packers, 7-1

2. Arizona Cardinals, 7-1

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6-2

4. Dallas Cowboys, 6-2

5. Los Angeles Rams, 7-1

6. New Orleans Saints, 5-3

7. Atlanta Falcons, 4-4

Outside looking in: Carolina Panthers (4-5), San Francisco 49ers (3-4), Minnesota Vikings (3-5), Philadelphia Eagles (3-5), Seattle Seahawks (3-5), Chicago Bears (3-5)