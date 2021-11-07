Adam Thielen with just one target so far in Week 9

The Vikings hold an 11-point lead ahead of halftime, and though they’ve been productive on offense, none of that production has come from veteran wideout Adam Thielen. Heading into Week 9, Thielen had 43 catches for 471 receiving yards, sitting as the WR15 in half-PPR scoring formats for fantasy football. Ahead of this game, Thielen led the team with six scrimmage TDs, but he’s been off to a slow start in Week 9, failing to haul in his only target on the day approaching halftime.

So far in Week 9, it’s been much of the Dalvin Cook show, who’s totaled nine touches for 96 scrimmage yards. Kirk Cousins nabbed the goal line score to the dismay of fantasy managers on a quarterback sneak. Second-year wide receiver Justin Jefferson leads the team with two catches for 57 receiving yards and a score. He’s the only player with more than a single target on the day, as Cousins has made an effort to spread the ball out among his various offensive weapons.

Thielen has been on the field and is not injured, so it’s likely that we’ll see some work into the second half. In 2021, Thielen is averaging 8.4 targets and 67 receiving yards per game.