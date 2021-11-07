Jarvis Landry has one catch in first game without OBJ

With Odell Beckham Jr. being released earlier this week, it means that Jarvis Landry goes back to being the Cleveland Browns No. 1 wide receiver. Landry is the elder statesman of a young Browns receiver group that features Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, and Rashard Higgins.

The veteran receiver was off to a slow start, but picked up his first catch on a wide receiver screen for six yards late in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. Landry is one of three wide receivers for the Browns, who have at least one reception. Peoples-Jones is the team’s leading receiver with a 60-yard touchdown reception.

Landry came into Sunday’s game against the Bengals with 16 receptions (24 targets) for 182 yards and zero touchdowns. In last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 28-year-old receiver had five receptions (10 targets) for 65 yards. It was second consecutive game that the veteran wide receiver at least had five receptions since returning from IR.