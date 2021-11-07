Chargers WR Mike Williams has no catches, two targets vs. Eagles in first half

The Los Angeles Chargers were hoping to get off to a fast start against the Philadelphia Eagles but the team finds itself down 10-7 to Philadelphia at halftime. The Chargers are struggling to move the ball, and that struggle has impacted nobody more than WR Mike Williams.

Williams has just two targets in the first half, resulting in no receptions. This was a player who was scoring touchdowns for fun over the first five weeks, showing no signs of injuries or regression. Justin Herbert has spread the ball around more after the bye week, but Williams is heading towards a third straight contest with limited action.

There’s no indication that Williams is injured, although he was dealing with some knee problems earlier this year and has had issues throughout his career. He’s on the field, but simply isn’t seeing targets. Some of this is likely to do with defensive adjustments but it’s a frustrating development for fantasy managers. Let’s see if Williams can pop in the second half of this game.