Hunter Renfrow suffers leg injury in Week 9 , but returns to game vs. Giants

Update: Renfrow has returned to the contest. Bullet dodged for the Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was spotted limping off the field with an apparent leg injury in their Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday. There is no indication of the severity of the injury and whether or not he’ll be sidelined for a chunk of the contest.

Renfrow had already put his stamp on the contest in the first quarter. He put the Raiders on the scoreboard with this touchdown grab from Derek Carr.

Las Vegas certainly can’t afford to lose a receiver playmaker like Renfrow, especially in the immediate aftermath of the Henry Ruggs III situation. Entering Sunday, the third-year wideout had caught 38 of 51 targets for 399 yards and two touchdowns. The reliable target caught seven passes for 58 yards in their 33-22 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 before going on their bye. We’ll see if he can find his way back into the contest.